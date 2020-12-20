The Wilds renewed for season 3 by Amazon; see cast celebrate







Even though it only recently premiered on Amazon Prime, rest assured there’s no reason to worry about the future of The Wilds.

In a statement this weekend, it was confirmed that the streaming service will be bringing back the survival drama for another season — not that this should come as that much of a surprise. There was some positive buzz around The Wilds following its premiere, and it also helps to fill a void. After all, Amazon is looking more at programming that caters to younger viewers, and presumably this could fit the ball.

After all, there is something else to consider here: The simple fact that shows set on deserted islands are almost always compelling. They are really compelling character studies just as much as anything, as you taking away almost everything that is normal and putting these characters in increasingly-unusual situations. In the end, you learn so much more about who these characters are than you could ever hope to under any other circumstance.

As for when The Wilds season 2 is going to premiere, we do think that you’re going to be waiting a good while in order to learn about that. Nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but our hope is that we could see the show back either in late 2020 or early 2021. The reality here is that due to what is going on in the world, there is no way of knowing as to when more episodes could be ready. The most important thing that we can all be here is patient — recognize that the show is coming back, but also that you could be stuck waiting a good while in order to see it.

