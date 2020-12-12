Grey’s Anatomy season 17: Chandra Wilson has no plans to leave, ever







Chandra Wilson is coming off a fantastic episode of Grey’s Anatomy — of course, it’s times like these that remind you of how valuable she is to the show. That is, of course, assuming you somehow forgot. She’s fantastic! Bailey is a heartbeat of the series, and Wilson brings it every single time she has a spotlight.

At this point, Wilson, Ellen Pompeo, and James Pickens Jr. are the only three series regulars still on the show that are still here now. Luckily, Chandra is saying that she’s going to be on the series as long as it lasts — at least alleviating all concern in regards to her own future status. Speaking to People Magazine, here is some of what she had to say:

“I always say until the wheels come off, I’ll be there … I think there have been so many versions of when the show would end and how the show will end that there isn’t a version at this point. I keep showing up when they call me and tell me that we’re doing another one.”

We love Wilson’s perspective on the subject, and we also do agree that there is something quite beautiful about a sense of completion that could come with this job. Let’s just put it this way — how many other gigs do you have an opportunity to see play out from start to finish? She could see the evolution of her character in the purest form, and it’s already been proven that there are so many more stories left to tell in her world.

