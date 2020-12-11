Doctor Who season 13: Show boss on difficult filming process







In case you did not know as of yet, Doctor Who season 13 is currently in production, and of course it comes with its fair share of challenges. This is not an easy season to produce — this genre is always difficult to do, and then you had on here pandemic restrictions that flip everything on its head.

Yet, the show must go on, right? That is at least the philosophy that showrunner Chris Chibnall has about the current state of things. In a new piece in Doctor Who Magazine (per the Radio Times), here is some of what he had to say about the road ahead:

“I don’t think anyone on any production team right now would claim the new processes are easy. Making any television drama has, in one fell swoop, become more demanding than it’s ever been. And that’s before you factor in the usual Doctor Who extras of monsters, stunts and Welsh weather.

“The crew have just been through the most brutal week of weather out on location – as I write this on a Tuesday, I think they’re still soaking wet from the previous Friday. It has been, and will continue to be for many months ahead, a mammoth team effort.”

While it’s rough on the crew to be dealing with all of this, we’re glad they are finding a way to make episodes happen — provided that they are able to stay safe.

Odds are, you will be waiting for a while to see Doctor Who season 13 on the air — think in terms of mid-to-late 2021, at the earliest. At least we know there’s a special coming on New Year’s Day to tide us over!

