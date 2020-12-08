Chicago PD season 8 spoilers: Meet newcomer Jalen Walker







Chicago PD season 8 is going to be off the air until 2021, but it is nice to get an advance sense of some of the good stuff coming!

For the sake of this particular article, we have some casting news that should impact the series long-term. Think in terms of a new regular. According to a new report coming in from Variety, you are going to be seeing Cleveland Burto coming on board in the role of Officer Jalen Walker. He’s clearly a smart guy, as he turned down a job on Wall Street in order to join Chicago PD — where, in turn, he’ll be fighting in order to make a difference. This should be an interesting role just because we don’t think we’ve seen a character with this particular backstory before.

This marks the first major-network series-regular role for Berto, who has appeared in episodes of Lucifer and Shameless in the past. His arrival here comes on the heels of Lisseth Chavez (Rojas) departing the series at the end of season 7. Prior to her exit, we also saw the likes of Jon Seda, Elias Koteas, and of course Sophia Bush depart over the past several years. Chicago PD still has a consistent core of performers, and we’re sure that they will make Berto feel very much at home.

Because of the rather-small block of episodes this fall, the majority of Chicago PD season 8 is still set to arrive on NBC in January. We’re interested to see whatever twists and turns are coming up, mostly because this season may be one of the most timely in the show’s history. There is a lot of ground that the writers have to cover, and we’ll have to see just how they want to explore key issues.

