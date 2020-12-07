Power Book II: Ghost episode 7 promo: Is Cane being forced out?







Next week on Power Book II: Ghost episode 7, it is looking more and more like stuff is seriously hitting the fan. That’s especially the case for Monet and her family, as we’re getting a good sense that Lorenzo’s actions are going to cause more even more problems.

Want to get some more news on Power Book II: Ghost in video form? Then be sure to watch our take on this weekend’s episode below! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

When we watched the end of this weekend’s episode, we thought that Lorenzo and Monet may have been in cahoots together over Lorenzo getting Cane beat up at the jail. As it turns out, we’re starting to wonder if that’s not the case. Monet seems to be questioning Lorenzo over what he said to his son, given that Cane seems to be going rogue more than ever. We know that he’s grown increasingly frustrated with Tariq being integrated into the empire, and what we’re getting at now is a further manifestation of that.

Is Cane going to die before the end of the season? We have a hard time thinking that this show is going to take out Mary J. Blige, so if anyone is going to go at this point it’s him. Cane’s biggest problem is simply that he thinks he can do everything out there. He’s confident in his abilities and that’s great, but sometimes, it’s a little bit better to have a plan.

While all of this is going down, Tasha’s trial will continue and she’ll reiterate to Tariq that she doesn’t want him there. Why? She thinks that he’ll be better served out working to pay Davis for his services … but isn’t exactly aware that Davis may be working to incriminate Tariq. We still don’t know if we can trust that Davis / Saxe arrangement, but we have to at least acknowledge it.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost episode 7?

Be sure to let us know now in the comments! (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







