All Rise season 2: Dancing with the Stars 29 alum to recur







Fresh off of her time on Dancing with the Stars season 29, Anne Heche has already found herself a new home on All Rise.

According to a new report from Deadline, the actress (whose recent roles include Chicago PD and The Brave) is poised to recur on the CBS drama as Corrine Cuthbert. Want to know more about her? The character is described as an “infamous trial attorney who is often called upon by police unions to defend officers accused of violent crime. She is wicked smart, using humor as a distraction while she verbally destroys anyone who gets in her way.”

Just on the basis of this alone, it’s a fair estimation that Heche’s role will be among the most timely that you’re going to see on this show — which is saying a lot given the arc that we’ve seen already. We know that there are calls for police reform all across this country, and one of the things that has caused stumbling blocks in the efforts is the heavy presence of police unions. If Cuthbert is great at her job, it’s going to make life harder for the opposition. Of course, we anticipate that Judge Lola Carmichael is going to be caught up in the middle of this and forced to make hard choices — as she often is in such a circumstance.

If you did not know already, there is a new episode of All Rise airing tonight, though it won’t be one that features Heche’s debut. You can read more about that below:

“Sliding Floors”– Presiding over Luke’s cases forces Lola to acknowledge her own implicit biases and brings her into conflict with Judge Benner. On the home front, while Lola’s husband, Robin, is in D.C., she ponders single motherhood and carries on a one-sided conversation with the new baby growing in her stomach. Also, Mark contemplates reopening an old investigation that causes friction between him and Amy, on ALL RISE, Monday, Nov. 30 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

What do you think about All Rise season 2 bringing Anne Heche on board?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Meanwhile, stick around in the event you want some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

