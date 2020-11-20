The Last of Us TV series coming to HBO, Chernobyl EP attached







We know over the years video-game adaptations haven’t always received the best reviews … but this one may be different.

Today, HBO confirmed that they have handed down a series order to The Last of Us, a show based on the hit PlayStation game of the same name. This has some fantastic talent behind the scenes, including Chernobyl EP Craig Mazin, who will write alongside Neil Druckmann, the writer and creative director of the original series. It’ll take some time for the cast to be announced, but nailing the roles here is going to be essential.

In a statement, here is what Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, had to say on the subject:

“Craig and Neil are visionaries in a league of their own. With them at the helm alongside the incomparable Carolyn Strauss, this series is sure to resonate with both die-hard fans of ‘The Last of Us’ games and newcomers to this genre-defining saga. We’re delighted to partner with Naughty Dog, Word Games, Sony and PlayStation to adapt this epic, powerfully immersive story.”

What is going to make this TV show successful is finding a way to get fans of the game on board, and then also attract viewers who aren’t altogether familiar with that story at all. Also, it will need to find a way to separate itself somewhat from a lot of the other post-apocalyptic thrillers that are out there. Basically, The Last of Us as a TV series needs to find a way to stand out in the same exact way that the video game did among all of the other products in the same genre.

With this show just being announced with a series order today, we have a hard time seeing it arrive until at the very least 2022 — but we’ll have more news on the subject once it starts to trickle in.

What do you think about The Last of Us being made into a TV series?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







