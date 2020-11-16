Supernatural series finale to be Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles showcase







While there may be a number of great things about Thursday’s Supernatural series finale, we’re especially excited for the spotlight on the performers. Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles have done great things as Sam and Dean for years, often with very little mainstream recognition. They have a huge fan base and yet, they may still be underrated when it comes to their craft.

Will this change after the series finale? Maybe, but regardless we know that the guys are bringing their A-game. This is at least according to executive producer Robert Singer, who also directed the final episode. Here is what he had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

“It was a lot of responsibility to make it as good an episode as it could possibly be … I think [co-showrunner] Andrew [Dabb] had written a really good script. It’s a very emotional episode. It’s a personal story, really, about the boys. The season myth really ends at [episode] 19 and this is a bit of a coda to that. It’s really an actors’ episode. The guys are great in it.”

Singer notes that this is not an episode super-heavy in special effects, and is largely more about the characters and the way the series resolves itself:

“Everybody stepped up to the plate; I’m very happy with the episode. I hope the fans will respond to it. We wanted to give the show a real end, not do something that was enigmatic like The Sopranos, but really bring the show to a conclusion. I think we did that.”

From what we’ve been able to tell, most of the cast and crew seems thrilled with the final episode, which must be great validation after all of the time they’ve put into this journey. We know that one of the hardest things for any show is to fully nail the big finale, so kudos in advance if they are able to pull this off. Few episodes are fully scrutinized, after all, quite like the end of the series.

