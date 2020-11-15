Blue Bloods season 11 video: Tom Selleck looks back; we look ahead







With the premiere of Blue Bloods season 11 coming on December 4, the promotion is starting to come in. Take, for example, CBS splicing down some individual videos featuring cast members.

If you look below, you can see Tom Selleck breaking down one of the most special things he’s done on the show — being able to film at the 9/11 Memorial. This was a powerful thing for him to take on, especially at a time in which few productions were allowed to film there. We know for a lot of people, the best Frank moments come from the end of season 1 or in the couple of seasons that followed — but a lot of that may be for story reasons. For Selleck, his most memorable moments seem to be about something more from that.

As we do move into Blue Bloods season 11, will we have more moments that stand out for Tom and viewers alike? It’s going to be hard for them to film at very many significant locations due to the pandemic, so the notable scenes are going to have to be story-driven. We would like to see more of Frank outside of the office, taking on issues and cases that are personal for him. This is what made “The Blue Templar” such an important point in the series’ run.

We know that Blue Bloods will address the pandemic and other events of the past few months — with that, we don’t anticipate sweeping changes to the show itself.

What do you most want to see for Frank on Blue Bloods season 11?

Which #BlueBloods episode is Tom Selleck's favorite? While he is very fond of many, there is one special episode that makes him proud! pic.twitter.com/8BQBI6euYN — Blue Bloods (@BlueBloods_CBS) November 14, 2020

