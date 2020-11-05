Chicago Fire season 9, Chicago PD season 8, Chicago Med trailer is here!







In just under one week’s time, you are going to have a chance to see Chicago Fire season 9, Chicago PD season 8, and Chicago Med back. Isn’t that exciting news? We certainly like to think so, given that these shows represent a three-hour opportunity for people to get away from their own lives and focus on some of their favorite characters elsewhere.

There is a lot of great stuff to get through in these trailers, so let’s go ahead and share a handful of the biggest highlights within…

Chicago Fire – Stella seems to be earning even more respect from Boden, and that could lead to her getting some sort of promotion coming up! Meanwhile, Brett is going to find herself in a precarious position out on a call when a gun is pointed at her head.

Chicago Med – This is the series that will address the global health crisis in the most head-on fashion, and it will put a strain on a lot of different characters. In general, April refuses to give up on some of her patients, as she understands that so many of them won’t have friends, family, or anyone else there to be at their side. It’s a lonely way to potentially die and there is a significant amount of fear there.

Chicago PD – Meanwhile, Voight looks to rally around Atwater as he faces targeted campaigns against him by other officers. This all looks to more or less be directly tied into what we saw for the character at the end of this past season. Reform, in general, is going to be a huge theme here in light of all of the stuff that is happening in the real world.

