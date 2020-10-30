Somebody Feed Phil season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Following today’s season 4 premiere at Netflix, should we expect a Somebody Feed Phil season 5 renewal? We’d love to see it, but at the same time, it’s hard to feel hopeful it’s coming anytime soon.

One of the things that we’ve seen over the past several months is the enormous impact that the global health crisis has had on the television industry. Productions were shut down for months, and for those that are back, there are new protocols and at times higher costs. Some shows have been outright canceled because of it.

When it comes to a show like Somebody Feed Phil, the challenges are even more significant. It’s based on travel, and that is not an easy thing to do right now — especially international travel. We have a hard time thinking that another season is going to be available soon because of it; with that being said, star Phil Rosenthal still does seem interested in finding a way to move forward — albeit safely. Here is some of what he had to say about the possibility of more in an interview with The Wrap:

“I think the show might have to now be called, ‘Somebody Feed Phil al Fresco,’ to take the safety into consideration. But you can still explore many different cultures and meet people and stay safe at the same time. And if that’s the world we’re in, that’s what we should address. People should not be afraid and sit in their houses, there’s ways to do it safely.”

Regardless of how the show continues or even when it continues, we do hope that we get more news on another season at some point over the next several months — though granted, Somebody Feed Phil isn’t the sort of show that needs renewal news fast. Netflix can take their time and because each episode stands on its own, they can just bring it back whenever they want to do so.

