Saturday Night Live: Adele hosting, H.E.R. performing on October 24







We’ll admit that there are a couple of things we’re surprised about with the next Saturday Night Live, and it starts things off with this: The fact that there is a new episode on October 24. Typically the NBC show airs in batches of three installments, but they are not doing that here. We’ll have our fourth straight show this weekend, and there is a rather notable host here: Adele!

In a post on Twitter, Adele herself confirmed the news that she will be taking on the duties for this upcoming show — and rest assured, it is certainly a surprised. Adele is not someone who really courts publicity outside her music, and it is to be noted that she is noted listed as the musical guest for the episode. That belongs to H.E.R. instead. Maybe she will sing at some point, but it may not be in the way you would expect.

We know from various interviews over the years that Adele does have a pretty fantastic sense of humor, so we would argue that there is hope for this episode to be great because of that. With that being said, it’s not going to be solely to her — it’s also going to be up to the sort of material that the writers produce for her. Our hope is that they are all going to be passionate about the idea of doing some funny stuff for her — Adele will probably make fun of herself aplenty, but at the same time also take on roles and ideas that are far outside of her comfort zone.

These are the hosting gigs that do make SNL a joy — it’s great sometimes to have proven commodities in the role of host. Yet, it’s also great to have opportunities to venture a little off the beaten path and into some unexpected places.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live

What do you think about Adele hosting the October 24 edition of Saturday Night Live?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back to get some more news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







