Lovecraft Country season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO? The latest







As we prepare for tonight’s finale, is Lovecraft Country renewed for a season 2? Or, can you expect it to be canceled? Within this piece, we’ll do our best to break some of that down and also look ahead.

Let’s kick off this article with the following: As of right now, we have not received formal word that the show has been renewed for another season. We remain cautiously optimistic that it will be, but we have to take somewhat of a wait-and-see approach here with this.

When it comes to the series’ ratings alone, we know that there is no reason for the series to go anywhere. It’s developed an enormous fan following over the past several weeks, and it is generating a large amount of streaming/DVR viewership. HBO has to be happy with most of the buzz around it — this is a show that has accomplished just about everything that it set out to do from the very beginning.

Now, let’s talk about the larger issue that is here when it comes to a season 2: Trying to determine what the proper story for Lovecraft Country is going to be moving forward. HBO has a tendency to not bring shows back until they have the perfect story, and we have to imagine that is one of the reasons why they are waiting. Like other shows like True Detective and Big Little Lies, they don’t have an immediate sort of desire to have more episodes. There will likely be talks, but we think it would benefit them to announce something more over the next couple of months. Why not capitalize on some of the momentum that you have? It’s going to be so much better for your long-term future.

