This Is Us season 5 promo: Randall and Kevin’s tense reunion







The This Is Us season 5 premiere is set to arrive on NBC come October 27, and we now have a further sense of the drama that’s coming.

In the event that you haven’t heard, the two-hour premiere event is going to be centered primarily on the subject of the Big Three turning 40. This is a subject that was a part of the series back at the midway point of season 4, when we first got wind that there were major issues between Kevin and Randall. We’re now at that point in the present, and we’ve got more confirmation than ever that the show will feature the two of them back around each other during the first two episodes.

For some more thoughts on This Is Us and what lies ahead moving forward, check out the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more and also view our full playlist. We have some other insight coming…

At the end of the promo, you can see Sterling K. Brown’s character showing up to the cabin, where Rebecca was brought back to by the police after she was lost. This may have prompted Kevin or Kate to call Randall, who shows up there to Kevin answering the door. (Note that he’s wearing the same outfit as the end of season 4, so clearly it is the same day.) This promo also does tease that Madison is there, as well, confirming that there is no big twist coming where Kevin has gotten another woman pregnant. You don’t get a sense of an engagement ring on her finger, but based on facial expressions alone, it feels like the two are trying to make a relationship work.

Will other questions be answered in the premiere? Possibly, but this promo isn’t about handing down all the answers.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the This Is Us season 5 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to also keep coming back to secure some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







