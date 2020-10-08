Supernatural season 15 episode 15 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Gimme Shelter’







Interested in getting some more news when it comes to Supernatural season 15 episode 15? This is an episode that seems to be continuing largely the central plot of the season! The show is back with consistent weekly episodes, and next week’s installment bears with it a great title: “Gimme Shelter.” Who doesn’t love a good Rolling Stones song? This is an episode directed by Matt Cohen, so we know that it’s going to have some rather-special ties to the overall mythos of the show.

Of course, we should also note in here that we’re going to have the long-awaited return of Emily Swallow as Amara. Given her connections to God, her role within this episode is probably going to be vast.

Below, we’ve got the Supernatural season 15 episode 15 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

MATT COHEN DIRECTS – Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) work a case involving members of a local church. Meanwhile, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) go off in search of Amara (guest star Emily Swallow). Matt Cohen directed the episode written by Davy Perez (#1515). Original airdate 10/15/2020.

Given what we’re going to be seeing at the start of this episode, we’d love for there to be a few more unexpected twists that take place throughout. We know that there is seemingly going to be at least one more episode featuring Amara, so this story isn’t going to be entirely complete here. The entire God storyline may be wrapped up before the series finale — what we’re trying to say here, rather simply, is that the show is going to be moving quickly from point A to point B. Go ahead and prepare accordingly.

