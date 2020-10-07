FBI season 3 filming begins; Missy Peregrym returns to set!







For all out there excited to see FBI season 3 arrive to television later this year, great news — production is now underway again on the CBS show!

In a new post on Twitter (see below), star Zeeko Zaki confirmed that he is back on set, and that his co-star Missy Peregrym is there with him! Peregrym was gone from the end of the second season due to her pregnancy, and the show had written in a temporary crossover with NBC’s Chicago PD where Hailey Upton stopped by for a time. We’re sure that some of the planned season 2 episodes that were unable to film have now been changed to feature Peregrym as Maggie Bell — heck, the stories themselves may be very different than what they once were.

Given that we know that FBI is set within the same universe as the One Chicago series, there is a good chance that we are going to see the global health crisis written into the story to some extent. Many other storylines inspired by the real world may also be included, as well. With that being said, we understand that these shows are also meant to be escapist. Whether it is FBI or any of the Chicago shows, we don’t think that they will shift themselves so radically from the series that they’ve been over time. Everything is a delicate balancing act in its own way.

There is no firm premiere date as of yet for FBI season 3, but like many other shows on CBS, we’re expecting it to premiere at some point in November. Everything, of course, is still very much subject to change.

