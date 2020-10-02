Law & Order: SVU – Stabler spin-off delayed amid showrunner change







While it seems like you are still going to see Law & Order: Organized Crime at some point during the 2020-21 TV season, you will have to wait a while.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, One Chicago alum Matt Olmstead is going to be departing his post as showrunner amid creative differences, which means that there could be a wait now to see who steps into this role. The Law & Order: SVU spin-off is facing further delays now to production — it has not even revealed a full cast yet other than Christopher Meloni as Stabler.

Typically, delaying a new show isn’t altogether complicated — here, though, it could be. SVU is probably going to cross over with the world of Organized Crime at some point this season, or this at least is the hope. The issue is that it’s hard for SVU to solidify any plans for a crossover when they don’t know when the other show is going to air. Our feeling is that they may prepare a potential story idea (there was originally going to be a setup for one at the end of season 21) that they can use whenever they are able to, but everything will remain somewhat touch-and-go for now.

At present, we know that SVU proper is underway filming season 22 in New York, with the plan for it to premiere at some point next month. The show is planning to tackle a number of real-world issues early on, and we’ve already heard (read here) that some characters who surfaced last season will be back in a much larger role.

Still, we can’t help but say that a Stabler – Benson reunion is one of the things that we are the most excited for — let’s just hope that it happens in 2021, if it takes that long for Organized Crime to eventually premiere.

What are you hoping to see from Law & Order: Organized Crime?

