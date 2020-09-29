The Good Doctor season 4 promo hypes up emotional stakes







Are you prepared for the season 4 premiere of The Good Doctor? It’s coming on November 2 to ABC, and we know that there is some big stuff that needles to be tackled. Take, for example, the global health crisis, which has been hinted at in various forms as a storyline.

In the new teaser promo below (via TVLine), you can get a sense of some of the high stakes for the story to come, though there isn’t all that much in the way of details that are revealed. It’s a reminder of Shaun’s mission statement to save as many lives as possible, his desire to not be defined by his autism, and also some of the important people around him. We know that Shaun’s relationship with Lea will probably be an important component in what lies ahead, alongside Shaun becoming more established in his field. There may be new arrivals, medical challenges, and hopefully characters still mourning the loss of Melendez. That’s a death that shouldn’t be swept under the rug or forgotten about.

In general, though, we imagine that the first few episodes of the season are going to be tough and emotional. We know that not everyone may like the show tackling real-world issues like the pandemic, but we think The Good Doctor wants to reflect reality. To go along with that, though, they may want to offer some comfort for those who are struggling.

