9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 spoilers: House, The Good Doctor alum joins







Even though 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 is not premiering on Fox until the new year, we’re nonetheless pleased to know some more news about what to expect!

In particular, the news this time around is exciting because it involves none other than Lisa Edelstein! According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the former House and The Good Doctor actress is going to be recurring on the upcoming season as Gwyneth, the ex-wife of Rob Lowe’s character of Captain Owen Strand. At the end of last season, Gwyneth and Owen’s adult son TK was put in a life-threatening situation at the end of last season, and she is going to arrive in Austin in order to see him.

What sort of stories are going to come of this? That remains to be seen, but we know that there are going to be all sorts of opportunities to explore new avenues and aspects to these characters. Because the first season of 9-1-1: Lone Star was relatively short, there are still a lot of things about these characters that we don’t quite know. This is a chance to expand on some of this, in addition to seeing some new faces, as well.

We know already that there are some important changes coming as we lead into the second season. In the event that you did not know already, Liv Tyler is exiting the series due to the difficulties of traveling during the health crisis, and Gina Torres of Firefly / Suits fame is going to be stepping in. There is still a great cast across the board, and the legacy of the flagship 9-1-1 should continue to add to the overall level of quality here.

