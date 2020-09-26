Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Week 8 Veto players







Hungry to know the week 8 Veto players within the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house? It took a little bit longer to see them picked today, but it’s finally happened!

If you’re a little bit behind on all things live feeds, let’s go ahead and give you a primer: Cody is Head of Household, and last night he nominated Kevin and David for eviction. It’s pretty clear at the moment that Kevin is the target, but in the event that he wins Veto, it’s possible that Christmas could go on the block and get evicted. There are a lot of people in the game right now who are over her, and this would be one of the biggest strikes we’ve seen taken towards the Committee alliance.

Now, let’s go ahead and share the official Veto players — joining the HoH and the nominees are Enzo, Nicole, and Tyler. (For whatever reason, Tyler seems to play in every Veto Competition known to mankind.) Of these three, Tyler’s the most likely to win just based on his ability, especially since we know that this is Otev that they are all going to be doing. Cody’s already made it clear that he’s frustrated with Nicole not winning competitions, not that we’re altogether confident she’s going to win this one. Kevin’s going to be the most desperate to win, and we think he does actually have a shot!

Given that Enzo kinda does want Christmas out, isn’t it possible that he just throws this? We think so, but Kevin still has to get through Cody if he wants to win and save himself.

