Why is Ink Master canceled? Season 14 seemingly not coming







Consider this to be one of the most stunning news items of the day — after thirteen seasons and numerous spin-offs, Ink Master is canceled at Paramount Network.

The news came out today in a rather-quiet fashion, as it was buried underneath a Variety report about the Paramount Network being re-branded now to be the Paramount Movie Network. They are shifting away from unscripted programming — some shows like Bar Rescue and Lip Sync Battle are going to be moved elsewhere, but others like Ink Master are seemingly going the way of the dodo. We know that the series has faced significant challenges, including the Oliver Peck controversy and questions about how it could move on during the global health crisis, but we’d had the assumption that it would find a way to press on. It feels like it is the rebranding is the biggest reason for the cancellation, as opposed to Peck’s exit or the pandemic.

Alas, that doesn’t seem to be the case now, despite the show previously getting the green light on a season 14. We haven’t seen anything to indicate that this season is still happening.

As for whether or not Ink Master could have a future somewhere else, for now there is no word on it. While we do think it’d be a great fit for a network like A&E or even a streaming service like Amazon, at the same time it’s hard to know a good shooting timeline right now. We do think there is still viability in this brand and a dedicated audience; it just remains to be seen who has an appetite for it at this point.

What do you think about Ink Master being canceled out of the blue?

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

