Dancing with the Stars 29: AJ McLean opens new season







On tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 29 premiere, we saw celebrities from all walks of life entertaining the ballroom. It began tonight with none other than AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys, sporting a new hairdo and enthusiasm for the dance.

AJ came into his jive with a lot of enthusiasm, the sort of thing that is needed when you consider there is no audience this season. He’s going to be a fan favorite –we can assume that much! He also started off the night with an 18 overall. Was he a little underscored? We’d say that, but at the same time he did have a pretty big stumble early on in his routine. At least he fared a little bit better in the early going than Chrishell Stause, who started off with just a 13. She may already be in some danger, but we don’t want to see her go!

As for the entirety of the premiere, things are a little bit strange, to say the least. There’s a canned audience, a new host, and the entire show has a slightly different vibe and style. Some of this is due to the global health crisis, but there is another part of it that is due to some changes behind the scenes. Having Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews around does lead to some significant changes to how the show feels.

