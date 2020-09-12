Outlander: New Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe deleted scene surfaces







As we await the release of the Outlander season 5 DVD and Blu-Ray this coming week, there is a new deleted scene that you can dive into now! It’s one that features Sam Heughan’s Jamie and Caitriona Balfe’s Claire front and center, and the primary subject is Young Ian.

With that being said, within this clip the two do ponder whether or not they can even call him Young Ian anymore…

This new scene can be watched over at Town & Country, and you see Jamie and Claire discussing the aftermath of Ian’s return to the Ridge. They recognize already that he is a very different person following his decision to stay with the Mohawk. Yet, they also recognize that he is having a very hard time opening up — though there is a bond that is starting to be formed between him and Roger. The two are clearly doing their best to be patient with him, largely because they both understand the impact that certain traumas can have on one’s life.

While it’s nice to have this extra scene now, we understand why it was ultimately cut from season 5. It doesn’t really advance the plot all that much, and you can see scenes of Young Ian’s evolution elsewhere, including some of the time he spends with Roger. We’re still grateful that there is a chance to watch the scene after the fact; we do personally consider it canon still, since it was written to exist within the story and it doesn’t do anything to change notions of what the story is. This isn’t a situation where it sends us down some sort of alternate path.

