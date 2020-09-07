Animal Kingdom season 5: Is a November premiere now feasible?







In the event that you hadn’t heard the news yet, Animal Kingdom season 5 is resuming production this week! It’s been a long time coming, but we’re finally at a point where we could start to imagine new episodes coming on the air.

Of course, with this in mind now we have to dive more into another subject: What filming could mean for a potential premiere date. Typically, it takes at least a few weeks after filming to turn an episode around in post-production, and that’s probably the case even more so here with all of the action sequences that Animal Kingdom brings to the table. Rumor has it that there were multiple episodes show leading into the shutdown earlier this year, and that gives the series a little bit more leeway.

For the time being, we do think a November premiere date could be possible — heck, the same could be said for late October. We don’t know if all of the episodes would air over the course of the calendar year, but would they really need to? We don’t think that there’s any reason to rush airing the episodes at this point … just like there’s no real rush to film them. Just take your time and work in order to ensure safety.

Along with a premiere date, wouldn’t it nice to get some sort of trailer? We’d love to be able to see something where we see the Cody family back in action … and also probably fighting with each other, as well.

