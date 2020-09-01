Tough as Nails finale sneak peek: The five five face off







Tomorrow night on CBS, it’s here — the Tough as Nails finale! This is a showdown like no other between the remaining contestants, where only one of the final five is going to take home the grand prize.

Of course, there is a lot of work to be done at the moment to ensure that these contestants can get to the next phase of the finale … and this is where the sneak peek below comes into play. All of these contestants are tasked with trying to chop a great deal of wood in a short period of time, and it remains to be seen who is going to be able to do this the most effectively. At the center of the preview are Danny and Myles, who could be two of the top contenders for the title. Both of them have different techniques when it comes to this, and Danny seems to have done a lot of wood-chopping in his life. He’s coming into this with a boatload of experience.

At the moment, it feels like Danny has to be considered the favorite for the title, especially when you think about the overall strength of his skills and then also his past successes in the competition. Yet, we think that this is the sort of show that can deliver unexpected results at any point. It’s not just about physical strength; you need to be intuitive, aware of your surroundings, and a lot lot more if you want to come out of this show as the champion.

Rest assured, we’re psyched to see a big showdown over the course of the next 36 hours … and with this being two hours, there’s a lot of great stuff to be excited for. Then, we just have to wait until season 2 arrives…

