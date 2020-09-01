Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Has Ian seen the light?







Even though this is a relatively quiet week on Big Brother 22 All-Stars, there is some evidence now that things are changing in a rather big way. For some more evidence, just thinks in terms of what Ian is starting to realize in the house.

Last night, Ian and Kevin had a conversation that they seemed to coin as one of the most important on the season. Ian suggested that the season was almost like an octopus, where there were a lot of tentacles coming out of a much smaller core. In his mind, the core at the moment is Nicole and Cody. This is something suggested by the person who yelled towards the backyard earlier this week, and this is information that they can use in order to disrupt the game.

Granted, Ian made it clear that he probably wouldn’t nominate Nicole if he got into power, which complicates things further. He’s actually a part of the octopus himself! He wants to ensure that he can have as much safety as possible, but here’s his issue — Kevin told some of his info to Da’Vonne, even if he didn’t reveal the source. Meanwhile, Ian also told some info to Bayleigh earlier today and if she and Da’Vonne share info, they can figure everything out in terms of Ian and Kevin’s conversation. If they then pass along some of this to Cody, Nicole, Tyler, or anyone else in that bigger group, they could be in trouble.

Do you think that Ian’s revelations will change everything on Big Brother 22 this week?

