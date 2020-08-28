FBI season 3 spoilers: Meet the new series regular!







The hope is for FBI season 3 to premiere on CBS later this fall — so why not get a little bit more news about it right now?

According to a new report coming in via Deadline, Katherine Renee Turner is going to be a series regular on the flagship show moving forward. While there aren’t too many specifics about her role as of yet, we’re not shocked that this series is looking to expand its cast a little bit. The series had a relatively small core back in its first season, and slowly and surely, it’s been expanding outward ever sense. We’re at a point now where there are opportunities for a lot of people to be added to the mix.

At the moment, our assumption is that the new season is going to give us more of an opportunity in order to see more of Maggie, who left temporarily near the end of season 2. Maybe Missy Peregrym (who was on maternity leave) could have returned before the final episode of the season, but they weren’t able to finish filming due to the global health crisis.

We’re also sure that the writers for FBI are doing what they can behind the scenes in order to stay flexible. They really have to during this challenging time. The show could look at current events in terms of the pandemic, or of police brutality and social justice. Like any other series out there, we’re sure that there are some challenges as the writers try to find a way to balance out escapism with making sure serious issues of the current day are addressed.

There is no official premiere date for FBI season 3 just yet, but our hope is that we’ll be able to see it at some point in November.

