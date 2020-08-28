Big Brother 22 All-Stars spoilers: Who won HoH, Week 4?







Tonight, Big Brother 22 All-Stars promised that there would be another Head of Household Competition to go along with the eviction. Of course with that, the power can shift dramatically entering the week.

Entering the competition, we knew that this was more than likely a do-or-die situation for a few different players. Da’Vonne and Bayleigh were victims of some hinky votes that would probably be pinned on them. Meanwhile, at the same time Kaysar needed to win this regardless. This was going to be the only chance that he may have to get a little bit more power in this game. Da’Vonne, Bayleigh, Kaysar, and David are probably the next targets, and for the sake of drama this season, we’re hoping for some greater parity.

So what was the Head of Household Competition tonight? It was all about trying to find a way to roll some balls into a few different holes. The competition didn’t end on the show tonight, but we’ll have further updates soon. (We don’t think the competition will take too long, so it really comes down to whether or not they reveal the HoH before the West Coast show airs.) We had hoped, of course, that the live feeds would show a part of the competition … but that doesn’t seem to be happening at the moment. A real shame.

