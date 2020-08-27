The Bachelorette premiere date (bizarre) Clare Crawley key art revealed







We know now when The Bachelorette starring Clare Crawley is going to premiere, and to go along with that we have what may very well be the strangest key art we’ve seen for the show in ages.

Let’s start here with the premiere date — Tuesday, October 13 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. That’s a little bit later than we were hoping, but we presume that it may be in part due to some of the craziness that has unfolded on the show’s set. Rumor has it that Clare is replaced halfway through the season with Tayshia Adams, possibly after finding the guy she decides she wants to be with.

Want some more news on The Bachelorette in video form? Then be sure to watch our take on some of the rumors below! After you do that, be sure to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist for more updates!

Then, there is the issue of the key art. As you can see below, the producers and ABC decided that some sort of bizarre reference to Mrs. Robinson was going to be the best way to promote this season. Why choose to do the entire promotion on the basis that Clare is older? This is certainly weird, and the promo art itself just feels unnatural. Every other female lead seems to get something a little bit more traditional, and this is what Clare is stuck with?

There is also here the issue of the tagline for the season — “it’s about time.” Time to do what? It could just be a reference to Clare’s long-term place within Bachelor Nation, or also a reference that it’s time that Clare, who is the oldest female lead in the show’s history, had a chance to find love. There’s just an aspect of all of this that feels uncomfortable and shoehorned-in as opposed to being organic. This gives you a good sense as to how things will be edited.

Related News – Be sure to check out more news about filming

What do you want to see when it comes to Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette?

Is this key art a total miss for you? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







