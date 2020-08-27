Tough as Nails finale preview: How will the winner be crowned?







Next week on CBS, brace yourselves for something big — the Tough as Nails finale is set to arrive, and there will be more drama and competition than ever before.

So what are we looking at entering this episode? There are five contestants who are entering the fray, and through this two-hour event, they will all work to take down some of the most rigorous tasks that we’ve seen so far. There’s a physical element to what lies ahead, but at the same time there is also an emotional one. The remaining contestants are going to have a chance in order to get visits from their loved ones, and maybe that will give them a chance in order to refuel and refocus a little bit before making it to the finish line. Only one person is going to be able to take that grand prize of $200,000 — it’s less about teams now and more about individuals trying to find a way to shine.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Tough as Nails finale synopsis with some more news when it comes to what lies ahead:

“Finish the Job” – The final five competitors battle to be crowned the champion of TOUGH AS NAILS and win the $200,000 prize! Plus, the finalists get a much-needed boost when their loved ones cheer them on, on the two-hour season finale of TOUGH AS NAILS, Wednesday, Sept. 2 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host and executive producer.

It is rather interesting how the final episodes of the season have been divided up. They could’ve tried to extend the team portion of the competition until next week but instead, they are giving it more of a fitting conclusion tonight.

