Dancing with the Stars season 29: Artem Chigvintsev talks return







The news is finally official now — Artem Chigvintsev is coming back to Dancing with the Stars for the upcoming season 29! The news was first rumored last week, but on Monday, the pro dancer was able to make it official that he would be coming back to the show.

So who will his celebrity be? That’s not something that he was able to confirm in the video below, though he did make it clear that he is very psyched to be back in the ballroom again. This has been an exciting past few months for Artem, who recently welcomed a baby boy with his former dance partner and now love Nikki Bella. His life has been changed by this show in more ways than one, and he is one of the most likable people to ever step into this competition.

So what do we want for Artem this season? Hopefully, an assignment that gives him a legitimate chance at winning the whole thing! Despite having some high-profile partners over the years, he hasn’t been able to get to the end of the season. Maybe this will be the season that changes things, but we’ll have to wait a little while in order to see that.

Dancing with the Stars season 29 is going to be premiering when we get around to September 14.

