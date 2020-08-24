America’s Got Talent: Sheldon Riley, Max Major live show #3 contenders







The third America’s Got Talent live performance show is airing tomorrow night on NBC, and we already have a good sense of what to expect.

If you didn’t see the announcement this weekend, Cristina Rae, Malik Dope, Alan Silva, Sheldon Riley, Annie Jones, Bone-Breakers, Dance Town Family, Max Major, Thomas Day, WAFFLE Crew, and Usama Siddiquee are all going to be hitting the stage in hopes of trying to impress the judges.

So who among this group is the presumed favorite? Who is going to stand out the most from the pack? Here are some of our pre-show picks at the moment…

Cristina Rae – America loves singers, and she’s got both a great story and a Golden Buzzer to her name already. It’s not that much of a challenge to figure out how she could end up being a popular contender on this season moving forward.

WAFFLE Crew – Another Golden Buzzer, and one of the most talented dance groups we’ve seen on the show in a while. It’ll be a shame if Simon isn’t there to cheer them on.

Max Major – We don’t really have a ton of magic acts this season compared to what we’ve seen in the past. That could benefit Max, since he can stand out incredibly far from the pack.

Sheldon Riley – A fantastic singer with a great sense of style and individuality. Depending on what he chooses to do, we like to think that he’s got a great chance.

Malik Dope – There’s never been a drummer quite like him! We like to think that this counts for something within this world, but it will be up to the voters in the end to figure this out.

