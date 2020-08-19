NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: The production team is back…







While NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 won’t start filming until next month, there is some good news to report today. Some members of the production staff are back at it!

In a new post on Twitter, producer and unit production manager Rick Tunell confirmed that the staff is back at it — using masks and whatever equipment that they need during this tough time. The entire television industry has been rocked in the midst of the global health crisis, and that has led to months away from the sets that they spend so much time at. This “new normal” is going to be in place for quite some time, so we all just have to be prepared for that. There will likely be some alterations to scripts in order to ensure that all measures are met during this super-difficult time.

When production on NCIS: Los Angeles resumes, it will be interesting to see how many of the stories planned for last season are kept. After all, this is a very-different world now and there are different issues that may be a priority. One thing that we hope will change is that we’ll see a little more of Nell right away — she was absent at the end of the season, and we like to think that there were going to be some plans to bring her back into the fold in the episodes that didn’t get to film.

Based on the current filming schedule, our hope is that NCIS: Los Angeles will be premiering when we get around to early November … but that’s going to be up to whatever CBS decides. The production doesn’t have any real control on what the network is going to want to do.

The NCISLA production is open! Masks on. When we last left our heroes……#ncisla #bestcrewinhollywood pic.twitter.com/xs3jLbcjWZ — Rick Tunell (@rtunell) August 13, 2020

