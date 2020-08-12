Outlander: See a new tease from Diana Gabaldon’s next book in Blu-Ray







There is a good bit to be excited about when it comes to the upcoming Outlander season 5 Collector’s Edition Blu-Ray. Take, for starters, the fact that this is going to feature new Outlander Untold scenes, the soundtrack, and a 28-page book discussing the making of the season.

Oh, and did we mention that there is an excerpt from Diana Gabaldon’s upcoming Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone? The ninth book in the series has long been in the works, and there is a small tease that is available within this collection. You can see the smallest possible preview (a tease of a tease if you will) at the bottom of this article. It’s a little bit of something worth looking forward to.

There is no specific release date yet for Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, but we’re very-much hoping that Outlander the series lasts long enough so that eventually, they can portray Diana’s words on the small screen. She has long said that the show will never catch up with her, and we agree on that given that Book 9 will hopefully be out before season 6. That means that Outlander would have to produce, effectively, seasons 6 through 9 before Book 10 comes out to be at the same pace. Diana has a good bit of a lead on anything the show does at the moment. For now, Outlander itself is only renewed through season 6, but we’re crossing our fingers for more news either later this year or early next.

For some more news on the Blu-Ray collection, or to purchase it, all you have to do is visit the link here now.

What are you the most excited to see within this Outlander collection?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: Starz.)

Author @Writer_DG shared a new excerpt from Go Tell The Bees That I Am Gone with us to include with the Season 5 Blu-ray. Only available in the Season 5 Limited Collector’s Edition, order yours today! https://t.co/7jcEEjIUsa pic.twitter.com/V5rGUNjbLD — The Outlander Collector (@Outlanderclctr) August 11, 2020

