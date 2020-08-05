The 100 season 7 episode 10 sneak peek: Fear for Madi’s future







After a long hiatus The 100 season 7 episode 10 arrives on The CW tomorrow night, and there are two words we can offer now: Be afraid. There is a lot of chaos coming up and you have to be prepared for all of it.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a very good sense of the danger courtesy of Madi, who finds herself potentially at the mercy of Shiedheda. He recognizes the threat that Madi is to him and because of that, he’s desperate to have her kneel. He wants to ensure that there are no problems that come his way down the road and intimidation/rage is one of the best ways that he’s going to ensure that he gets what he wants.

Before we get to the end of this episode, we have a feeling that we will get a better sense of what’s going on with these two characters … but we personally think there is a chance that Madi could emerge from this in one piece. As unlikely as it seems right now, it feels far too obvious that either Madi or everyone around her is going to end up being killed. There are probably more twists and turns coming.

What we can say now is this: Things are probably going to get so much darker before they ever get better, and JR Bourne is bringing a lot of fantastic stuff to the table as this character. Every story like this needs a villain who can strike a little bit of legitimate terror and based on what we’re seeing from Shiedheda at the moment, he is delivering and then some. There’s still a lot of story left to go though, so there’s also a chance that things could very much change.

