Saturday Night Live season 46: Could it happen in the studio?







Is Saturday Night Live going to be heading back to their famous Studio 8H for the upcoming season? While it’s not confirmed at the moment, anything is possible.

For now, here is some of what we know on the subject. According to a new report from Variety, there are some discussions happening about a return to the studio for the upcoming season, similar in some ways to what The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is currently doing. This could be done conceivably with an essential-only crew and then also no audience. It’s an interesting prospect, especially with New York City making it easier and easier for shows to get off the grow.

So is it possible that this could happen? We’re reasonably optimistic about it, but the most important thing worth noting is that all of these discussions are early. There’s still room for a lot of things to change in New York and we think that SNL is aware of this.

Yet, they also understand very much that the stakes are high for there to be another season of the show in-studio. Think in terms of the upcoming Presidential Election, and the amount of attention that this show usually gets around this time of the year. You know that they would love to stage some debates between Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump and then whoever they want to play Joe Biden. (That changes a lot, but our personal favorite one right now is the Woody Harrelson version.)

