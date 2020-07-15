The 100 season 7 episode 10 return date hopes for The CW drama







Following tonight’s new episode entitled “The Flock,” do you want to get The 100 season 7 episode 10 return date? Or, at the very earliest, do you want to see when it could be coming back?

Before we do too much else, let’s just go ahead and tell you what we know at the moment. There is no new episode of The 100 on the air next week. Meanwhile, there is no word that there is a new episode the following week, either. At the earliest, the Eliza Taylor drama could be coming back on Wednesday, August 5. The CW may announce a formal return date at some point tonight, and in that case we’ll issue some sort of an update.

So why have some sort of midseason delay at this particular point? There are a lot of reasons to wonder that, but we think it mostly has to do with The CW wanting to stretch out their programming for as long as humanly possible. There is fundamentally no real need for the network to hold out on airing new episodes, so that isn’t something that you have to worry about all that much in terms of post-production. They want to just ensure that they have some episodes of at least something to have on the air in the late summer.

There are in total seven episodes still to go in this series, and there is a lot of ground to cover in those. We’re hoping for more closure when it comes to Clarke’s journey, the survival of other fan-favorite characters, and an endgame that at least suggests that peace is possible. These characters have all been through so much, so why torment them further?

