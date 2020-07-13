Outlander Emmy Watch: Last day for Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe votes







Every summer, we do our best to keep up with all things pertaining to Outlander and the Emmys … and of course we’re happy to do so again now. After all, this marks an especially important time for the Starz drama and the awards show, as today marks the final day of voting.

To be specific, the nomination-round voting concludes at 10:00 p.m. Pacific Time, which means that this is the final chance for voters to select the show or any of its actors submitted (Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Lauren Lyle, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Cesar Domboy, Ed Speleers, or Duncan Lacroix) to various categories. The same goes for many of the technical categories that could be a part of the process as well.

It’s likely that a number of voters have sent in their choices already, but if you are doing any last-minute pushes for the show and the performers online, this is your last chance to do so!

We should note here that this is one of the strangest Emmy seasons that we’ve seen in quite some time, and it’s really not even close. The global health crisis has rendered most traditional campaign events impossible, and all panels and campaigns have been done virtually. Will this have an impact? That remains to be seen. It’s possible the nominations will be more predictable due to a general lack of broad exposure (which probably isn’t good news for Outlander or its cast), but there is still that chance that more voters will choose to be unpredictable with their choices now. With so many people at home, we’re at least confident that these voters have seen more shows/actors in contention than ever before.

