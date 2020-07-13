Wynonna Earp season 4 spoilers: Check out early episode titles!







Wynonna Earp season 4 is coming to Syfy in just two weeks! We’ve been waiting for this for literally years, so with that in mind, we’ll take every slice of scoop that we possibly can here.

With that in mind, let’s all do a collective round of applause for executive producer Emily Andras! The showrunner was kind enough to share some of the titles for the first six episodes today on Twitter, and they at least give us a chance to have some new discussions.

Episode 1 – “Friends in Low Places.” As someone who grew up in Texas, we can say that this is probably the most famous country song of all time.

Episode 2 – “On the Road Again.” Why not follow up Garth Brooks with Willie Nelson? Beyond that, these titles obviously have another meaning — maybe like the beginning of a new journey here?

Episode 3 – “Look at Them Beans.” This is actually a song from Johnny Cash, but we didn’t know that before researching it. We just thought that this is going to be some sort of funny one-liner.

Episode 4 – “Afraid.” Okay, this could be a reference to any song title under the sun. What matters here is that we’re terrified of what this is some sort of reference to at the moment.

Episodes 5 and 6 – This is a two-parter entitled “Holy War,” named after the Chely Wright song. What’s so interesting about this is that as far as we know, there probably wouldn’t have been some long midseason hiatus prior to the health crisis. It seems somewhat coincidental that we’re going to have a break after these two, given that all signs point to them being epic … very much so. Basically, the entire second half of this six-episode bunch serves as an opportunity to rock nervously back and forth in this chair.

