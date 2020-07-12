Lucifer season 5: Tom Ellis, show EP hype up Monday reveal







Love Lucifer? Then you’re probably going to want to be checking the internet at some point on Monday. The more we hear about it, the more excited we are that something pretty cool could be revealed.

Late this past week, we shared a message from none other other Rachael Harris (Linda) who made it clear that fans of the Netflix series are going to want to stay tuned Monday. What’s happening? Nobody is saying for sure, but the messages below from both co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich and star Tom Ellis amplify this further.

Odds are, we’re not seeing this level of hype for just a new promotional photo or a one-sentence teaser. We’re crossing our fingers and hoping for some sort of full-length trailer to emerge and if not that, maybe something else containing some footage. Think along the lines of a 30-second teaser or something like that. We’re expecting to see more of Lucifer in Hell, but then also what’s going on with Chloe and some of the other characters in Los Angeles. Maybe we’ll have a chance to get some funny moments, teases of a few cases, or even a quick appearance from Dennis Haysbert as God? We know that personally, we’d love to see at least a few of these things play out … but we’re going to have to wait and see.

The good news is that at this point, we’re not going to be stuck waiting too much longer no matter what the news is.

What sort of great Lucifer season 5 stuff are you hoping to check out tomorrow?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around if you do want some other news on the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

I wonder what that could be doctor…??? love you have missed you too….😈❤️#Lucifer https://t.co/0q3FnXim29 — tom ellis (@tomellis17) July 9, 2020

