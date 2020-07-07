Law & Order: SVU: Chris Meloni on possible Stabler, Benson crossovers







The news is already out there that Christopher Meloni is returning to the Law & Order franchise with Law & Order: Organized Crime. It’s a new series that will be set in the same world (clearly) as his former show Law & Order: SVU, and such a thing makes eventual crossovers inevitable. The history between Stabler and Benson is a powerful one, and given the way that Elliot first left SVU, there’s a lot that the two have to discuss.

Yet, there’s no clear timetable as to when said discussion will happen — largely because nothing is 100% clear in this era. Everything exists more as a what-if hypothetical situation. We’re sure that Stabler and Benson will interact, but it may not happen right away. We have to take more of a wait-and-see approach.

In the end, it is a relief to hear Meloni himself say that he is excited to play more scenes alongside Mariska Hargitay, mostly because there are so many things that have been left unsaid. Here’s a sampling of what he had to say to the New York Post:

“Benson and Stabler are inextricably linked, locked and connected … I think there is truly and deeply a worthwhile, inherent drama in exploring that relationship and the complexity of how Stabler left — the unresolved emotions both characters feel and how the fans feel.”

We know that when Organized Crime picks up, you’ll have Stabler dealing with a whole host of emotions — Stabler will be returning to the NYPD in this new series after incurring a “devastating” personal tragedy. There may be something new that is driving him, and that could be the focus of this series in the early going.

In the end, everything is complicated. Benson and Stabler each have their own priorities, but we don’t think there’s any desire to not address the elephants in the room. We’ll see what happens when these shows premiere … whenever that ends up being.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SVU

What do you want to see in regards to the future of Benson and Stabler?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







