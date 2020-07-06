Greenleaf season 5 episode 3: What’s next for Phil Demars?







As we prepare for Greenleaf season 5 episode 3 on OWN tomorrow night, you better prepare for more Phil Demars. He’s one of the show’s most complicated characters, someone who has a history of making questionable decisions (to say the least). Yet, he also does have the capacity to care for a lot of other people around him. He’s not just your prototypical villain; he does have feelings for Charity and that has been made clear.

So why does he do some of what he does? In the video below, actor Sean Blakemore does his best in order to try and make some sense of it, stating that his character from the beginning had some animosity towards Bishop Greenleaf for a number of his indiscretions. Yet, he does also see a lot within Charity that he loves. He thinks that a lot of what he’s doing is right, even if it’s misguided. He sees Phil as a good person who makes bad decisions.

The most important thing to remember (and this interview makes this more clear than ever) is that there are still some chapters of Phil’s story that we don’t know completely as of yet. There are parts of his thought process that the show will be revealing to us steadily over time. Eventually, it’s possible that he will venture away from Harmony and Hope … he may not know all of the pertinent information about them, or if Charity flips back to her family fully, he could eventually take her side.

In the end, there’s a lot to be intrigued by with Phil — here’s to hoping that the series shines the boldest light possible on him.

