Agents of SHIELD season 7: Is the lack of Fitz too much?







Agents of SHIELD season 7 is the final one and, without a doubt, it’s entertaining. The time-travel aspect of things has shown to be rather great, and the performance of Henry Simmons at the moment is top-notch.

Yet, we can’t help but feel like there is also a missing link when it comes to how the story is playing out, and it comes in the form of a character we miss dearly — Leo Fitz. He was so integral to the success of much of Agents of SHIELD in the early seasons and it’s hard to imagine him not having some sort of arc.

Do we know why Fitz is gone? Sure, and it has a lot to do with what’s going on with Iain working on another project. Yet, simultaneously there are so many creative challenges that comes with not having Fitz around. Take, for example, not getting a chance in order to see Fitz and Simmons together, or utilizing his unique skill set and what he brings to the team.

Do we think that he’ll be around at some point before the end of the season? Sure, mostly because he is featured in a lot of the promotional material for the season — albeit in lesser fashion than many other people in the cast. That should have been a clue from the get-go that he was not going to be a huge part of the story. Just give it time, and hopefully when Fitz does come back, he’s just there for the rest of the series. We don’t want to see some additional extended period of time when he and Simmons are split up from each other. We’ve seen way too much of that already.

