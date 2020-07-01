America’s Got Talent: Where Brandon Leake stands with Golden Buzzers







Last night, spoken-word poet Brandon Leake became the fifth (and presumably final) Golden Buzzer act of America’s Got Talent season 15, so he does not have to worry as to his fate in the show’s abbreviated Judge Cuts.

Yet, is he a contender to make it far into the season? How does he stand compared to some of the other big acts of the season? We do think it’s worth taking a little bit of a side-by-side comparison here between him and some other acts, at least in terms of YouTube views. Just note that Brandon just got his Golden Buzzer last week, and there is still a lot of time for stuff to change before the show ends up airing.

Brandon – He’s, at the very least, set to become the fourth-most popular Golden Buzzer within the next 24 hours. His audition already has two million views and some of them may still be coming in.

Voices of Our City Choir – With 2.3 million viewers, they are the fourth-most popular choice. Terry Crews’ Golden Buzzer will likely end up #5 shortly, and have the least chances of winning out of any of these acts.

WAFFLE Crew – Simon Cowell’s choice has over 5 million viewers, which is not bad for two weeks after the audition. We think that Brandon could end up passing them, but it depends mostly on how viral his act becomes. They should get far, but dance crews rarely win.

Cristina Rae – She’s got a powerful story and an excellent voice — and to go along with that, Sofia Vergara’s choice has over 12 million views for her Golden Buzzer performance. She’s a lock for the semifinals, at least.

Roberta Battalgia – She’s gotta be one of the favorites to win the whole show at the moment, given that her audition has a whopping 22 million views on YouTube alone.

