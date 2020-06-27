America’s Got Talent sneak peek: Olympic runner Shevon Nieto sings!







Tuesday night’s new episode of America’s Got Talent episode is going to introduce you to Shevon Nieto. She is a powerful singer, but also one with an incredibly powerful story.

What do we know about Shevon? She is a two-time Olympic runner, someone who spent a good bit of her career working in order to get medals and achieve the highest honor in her sport. Yet, when her then-boyfriend (and now husband) Jamie, an Olympic high jumper, suffered a devastating injury, much of her life changed. She retired from her sport and now, she’s showing a completely different side of what she can do.

In the video below, you can hear Shevon perform a song she wrote entitled “Through the Good and Bad” all about what she and her husband have gone through, and it is all sorts of powerful. She’s an incredible singer with a great control over her voice. She also allows the lyrics of her song to resonate extremely well. If you are going to perform something you wrote yourself, you need to have a little bit of this ability. It’s so easy to get on board with her just from this and this alone, and we have to imagine that she’s going to make it far this season.

One of the things that will strike you about this audition is namely the fact that there are no fans in attendance for the audition. This is because of the onset of the health crisis in America. Last week’s show marks the final time you will see “normal” performances on the show in a while. Luckily, great talent helps to take some of the strangeness away.

