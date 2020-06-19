NCIS season 18: Could we be seeing fewer guest stars early on?







As we prepare for NCIS season 18 in the fall (or whenever it ends up premiering), we know that there are a multitude of challenges. What is one of the biggest ones? Just think along the lines of how many people we will see beyond the core cast.

One of the things that is a part of the guidebook for re-opening the film and television industry is trying to reduce the number of people on set — that includes at times recurring guest stars and extras. For a show with a large cast like NCIS, it will be encouraged to rely mostly on your key players if at all possible.

Will a show like this be able to pull this sort of challenge off? In some ways, sure. Every show is going to have to accommodate, and we feel like that includes reducing the number of scenes where a lot of people are present. We don’t expect many crowds at murder scenes — let’s just put it that way.

Does this mean that we’re going to be completely devoid of guest stars? Not necessarily. You will need some guests here and there to further the story, but we know that health officials are doing their best to encourage smaller groupings overall. Our feeling is that there will be less fun drop-ins and small cameos, and more of characters who are absolutely essential to what’s going on in a given episode.

In the end, though, the ability to execute a plan comes down to the quality of writing. If you don’t really notice smaller guest casts and extras, then the creative team has done their job. There are still ways to make NCIS and all shows feel as seamless as possible.

Do you think we will be seeing fewer guest stars on NCIS season 18?

