The Rookie season 3 spoilers: How will the show address current events?







As we prepare for The Rookie season 3, we know that there is one very-important subject that the show must address: Police brutality. To go along with that, potential reforms, unions, government funding, and a lot of other topics that are generating conversation all over the country.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, ABC boss Karey Burke confirmed that there are plans at the moment to take on these subjects; as a matter of fact, there are discussions about it right now in the writers room:

“Alexi Hawley is a really thoughtful ally and partner and has been in the writers’ room for some time, already planning to address the current conversation going on around police work … I’m impressed with his thoughtfulness and leadership about hearing and adapting the current conversations to the storylines. It’s a diverse writers room and I’m hearing that the conversations going on in that room are inspired and give me hope that that show will address and not ignore the conversations around policing.”

This is a good answer; yet, actions are going to be more important than answers. We need to see the show in action to understand more of how they are looking at some of these issues. While a number of cop shows need to look at this further, it’s more important with The Rookie for a number of different reasons. Take, for example, the fact that this is a show focusing on police officers out in the field. It also uses body-cam footage throughout as a device to bring you the “reality” of what these cops go through.

We’ll see how The Rookie presents things; showing just a couple of corrupt or violent cops isn’t going to be enough to echo a police culture that is widespread and frequently dangerous in this country.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie right now!

How do you want to see The Rookie take on events that are prevalent in the world today?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news pertaining to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







