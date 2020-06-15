Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 spoilers: EP on Zoey’s ‘ability’







At the center of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is, of course, the music. Jane Levy’s title character has the ability to hear the song in other people’s hearts, and it injects so much creativity and spirit into just about every episode of the show. (Of course, when it comes to her father it has also brought aboard some emotional moments.)

We know that this ability is something that came on Zoey suddenly — it’s not something she asked for, and it’s certainly not something anyone understands. If there going to be a chance that more info comes out soon enough? It’s possible in theory — if nothing else, we know that we’re going to see this mythology explored coming up.

Speaking to TVLine, here is what executive producer Austin Winsberg had to say about telling stories with the ability’s origin story at the center:

“I feel like that’s something that we can continue to explore, and I like kind of leaning into the mythology a little bit, but not at the expense of the human dynamics and characters and relationships, which I think are more important. So that’s something that I want to continue to explore and play with, going forward, and perhaps that could become a bigger part of the storyline in Season 2.”

Really, we think that Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist will focus primarily on what makes it so extraordinary in the first place — the characters and the relationships. Sure, we do think that the music is great and learning more about why Zoey hears the songs could be interesting. Yet, we’ll honestly be okay if we never get answers at all to the mystery.

Hopefully, we’re going to have a chance to see Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 at some point in 2021. It’s far too early to know for sure.

