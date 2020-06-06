Will Outlander season 6 be forced to film differently than before?







It’s clear at this point that we are in a very different world than what we woke up in just three months ago. Productions are shut down, uncertainty is around every corner, and the majority of people have been spending long stretches of time at home. Outlander was a chance for escapism for a while, but now, new episodes are done and we’re going to be waiting a long time to see precisely when they start back up. Right now, fall is a loose target date.

We know that there are plans for the show to get back to work; yet, when it does, will the series look and feel the same as it did before? This is going to be one of the biggest challenges that the producers will have to contend with.

When most productions come back, we’re sure that they are all going to come with their own set of guidelines as to how to make things safe. One of the biggest ways to do that is by trying to avoid large gatherings of people. For some shows, that isn’t a challenge … but for Outlander? One of their biggest issues they may need to resolve in season 6 is how to present scale even if they can’t have large groups of extras for a given scene. It remains to be seen if sequences like the celebrations around Roger & Bree’s wedding could really happen under current guidelines; everything is uncertain, and producers may need to think in advance of either clever camera work or post-production tricks to add larger scale. Granted, nothing is certain, but all options must be considered in advance.

Meanwhile, another question will simply come in how large a production crew can even be available to film out on location. With proper guidelines, though, this may be a little less challenging … though there may be some legwork involved in ensuring that everyone is safe. Testing may be a part of it, as could social-distancing when possible. Hopefully the world is much better this fall, but with fears of a second wave already out there, an abundance of care is necessary.

On-screen, we’re sure that the goal is to make Outlander look and feel as authentic in season 6 as we’ve seen for so many other seasons in the past. Yet, in order for that to happen, there may be a number of changes off-screen that are needed.

