





We expected quite a few emotional reveals throughout Blindspot season 5, but we certainly did not expect one to happen tonight.

While seeing a number of big flashbacks in the past when it comes to her first day on the job, Tasha Zapata revealed something big in the present: She’s pregnant! Even though Reade is dead, this is a pretty clear way of ensuring that his legacy continues to live on. The early days of his partnership with Zapata were fun and fascinating, and we’re all the more curious now to learn where her story goes.

It was Rich Dotcom who ended up being the person Tasha opened up to, which was slightly ironic given Rich’s awkward DTF comment earlier in the episode. She doesn’t want anyone to know for the time being, and he responded with a simple “mum’s the word” remark. Patterson later grilled him on having a secret, but he opted to make it clear that she would probably let everyone find out eventually.

The other cool thing about the flashback sequence is that it showed how selfless Reade and Zapata were, and how the two were willing to fight and rally for each other. (Also, the effects where everything in Tasha’s head were blurry other than Reade were fantastic.)

Elsewhere in the episode…

Jane had found out some rather unfortunate news about Bethany being hospitalized, and she briefly kept it from Weller before eventually coming clean. We don’t know why she still thinks that secrets are a good idea within this world, but we’ve come to learn that they never really are.

The episode concluded with another shocker … Jane’s been shot! Will she manage to be okay?

What do you think about the big Zapata reveal on tonight’s new episode of Blindspot?

